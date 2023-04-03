Rajasthan CM announces free education for private schools students under EWS quota | Representational Pic

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot has announced that students under the EWS quota in private schools in Rajasthan would be funded by the state government.

Various reports stated that students enrolled in the 25 percent EWS quota in Private Schools are eligible for free education till Class 12th as per the Right to education (RTE) act.

As per the sources, a delegation of students from different regions of the state met chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

The CM said that education is a priority for the state and also discussed on various provisions and schemes made for the youths.

Anuprati coaching scheme

Under the Anuprati coaching scheme, the state government has made provision for free preparation of competitive examinations for 30,000 students. The Rajasthan CM also announced thar the Nehru youth transit hostel and facilitation center is being constructed for the students preparing for competitive exams, staying at Delhi.

Rajiv Gandhi scholarship for academic excellence

Another provision has been made for the youth in the state including a 3-year scholarship for research scholars under which they will be given Rs 20,000 per month.

A budget of Rs 50 crore has also been allocated for the development of various facilities in the Rajasthan University. Also, under the Rajiv Gandhi scholarship for academic excellence, a provision has been made for 500 students abroad.

Schemes for Women, girls in Rajasthan

The minister said that the state government has also introduced public welfare schemes for all sections of the society. For better health management of women, the government has introduced the Udaan scheme at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Under this, 12 sanitary napkins are being provided free of cost every month to women and adolescent girls. In order to connect the women and girls of the state with IT, the Rajasthan government is going to provide free smartphones with 3 years of free internet data to over 40 lakh women power from Raksha Bandhan this year.

On the occasion, women and child development minister Mamta Bhupesh said that the state government has taken many decisions for the students such as distribution of 30,000 scooties to meritorious girl students that has benefitted the students.