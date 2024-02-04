 Railway Recruitment Board Announces 2024 Exam Schedule, Check When To Apply Here
Railway Recruitment Board Announces 2024 Exam Schedule, Check When To Apply Here

Eligible candidates may check the notice by going to the regional RRBs' official website.

article-image
Railway Recruitment Board Announces 2024 Exam Schedule, Check When To Apply Here | Representational photo

The annual exam schedule for several positions has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The yearly schedule is now available for positions such as Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, Junior Engineer, Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate and graduate), Ministerial, and Isolated.

Exam schedule

The ALP post-recruitment process is scheduled to take place from January to March 2024, while the Technician post-recruitment process is scheduled to take place from April to June. The RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories - Graduate (Levels 4, 5 & 6), Non-Technical Popular Categories - Under Graduate (Level 2 & 3), Junior Engineers, and Paramedical Categories will have their recruitment process from July to September 2024. The hiring campaign for the RRB Level 1 and Ministerial and Isolated categories will take place in October through December of 2024.

Additional information

The ALP post registration period was opened by the Railway Recruitment Board last month, and the deadline to apply for the exam is February 19. In the course of the hiring campaign, RRB hopes to fill up to 5,696 positions nationwide. Later this year, in June or August, is when the ALP CBT exam is anticipated to take place. September 2024 is the tentative date for the second stage.

