Radhika Merchant's Educational Journey: Insights into Ambani's Soon To Be Daughter-in-Law

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Radhika Merchant, soon-to-be daughter-in-law of Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of the Ambani dynasty, is poised to tie the knot in the near future. Daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, Radhika currently holds the position of Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Delving into her educational background, Radhika attended Mumbai's prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School, followed by École Mondiale World School in Juhu. She completed her graduation from BD Somani International School, earning an International Baccalaureate Diploma. Pursuing higher studies, Radhika ventured to New York, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in politics and economics from York University.

Apart from her academic pursuits, Radhika has diversified her interests. She joined the Isprava Group, a prominent home developer backed by notable figures like Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal, and the Burman Family. Additionally, Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, having honed her skills under the tutelage of Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts. Her dedication to the art form culminated in an arangetram performance at the Jio World Trade Centre, marking the culmination of her training journey.

With wedding bells on the horizon for Radhika and Anant Ambani, the couple recently celebrated their engagement with a reception at the Ambani residence. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani has hinted at grooming his youngest son to lead Reliance's new energy business, setting the stage for a dynamic future within the Ambani empire.