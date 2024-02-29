Ambani Family Embarks On Anna Seva Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Jamnagar

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 29, 2024
In keeping with their long-standing tradition, the Ambani family started Anna Seva in villages located around Reliance’s Jamnagar township, seeking blessings from the community members for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
On Wednesday, at Jogvad village, members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant, Radhika, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother, served traditional Gujarati food to people from nearby villages
After dinner, the attendees were also invited to the traditional folk music format Daayro and treated to a captivating performance by Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi
The Anna Seva is set to benefit 51,000 local residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar
The Ambani family upholds the age-old Indic dictum, ‘Manav seva hi Madhav seva’ – ‘Service to humanity is service to God’
In the spirit of this principle, they have followed the tradition to commence every major occasion in their family by providing for and serving people and reinforcing their commitment to the community
Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in July 2024 in the presence of their family members and friends. The have hosted pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3
