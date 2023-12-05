Queen's University Will Invest £100 Million, Has Plans To Increase Staff and Student Housing in Belfast

Queen’s University Belfast to invest £100 million for students' accommodation | Canva

Queen's University Belfast plans to invest up to £100 million over the next four years to help fulfill an extraordinary spike in demand for international students' housing.

According to a press statement released by the institution, the decision comes on the heels of a recent UK-wide research by StuRents, a leading student accommodation search, property management, and analytics platform, which projected that the UK could suffer a shortage of about 450,000 student beds by 2025.

As per the announcement, an additional 3,000 rooms will be required in Belfast over the next five years for Queen's University students alone, due to rising demand from students who choose to live in high-quality student housing.

In addition, the data used by the UK Government in 2022 revealed that a total of 55,465 Indian students were in the UK on a student visa. Furthermore, the Home Office reported that the UK government had granted a total of 142,848 student visas to Indian nationals in June 2023.

The university at Dublin Road, Laganbank, and Brunswick Street are the three locations selected as part of the accommodation growth plan, within the Queen’s ambitious Strategy 2030, the release stated.

The range of highly sustainable housing will provide more options for Queen's students, faculty, and staff, as well as their families.