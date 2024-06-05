QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay Ranks Top Amongst Indian Institutes

IIT Bombay | Facebook

Quacquarelli Symonds announced the QS World University Rankings 2025 on June 4. Among the top 150 are IIT Delhi and Bombay. IIT Delhi is now ranked 150th, while IIT Bombay is now ranked 118th. Among Indian institutions, IISc Bangalore comes in third place with a rank of 211. IIT Kharagpur comes in at number 222 and IIT Madras at number 227 after this. Other Indian universities include the University of Delhi, which is ranked 328th, and IIT Kanpur, which is ranked 263.

IIT Bombay held the top spot among Indian universities last year as well. IIT Bombay came in at rank 149 in the World University Ranking 2024, followed by IIT Delhi at rank 197, IISc Bangalore at rank 225, and IIT-KGP at rank 271.

IIT Madras, which moved up 58 spots (285 to 227) this year, is now ranked behind IIT KGP. This time, IIT Madras has surpassed IIT Kanpur, which fell to sixth place this year despite rising from 278 to 263 last year.

The University of Delhi (DU), which rose 79 spots from 328 to 407 this year, has made one of the largest jumps. DU is now ranked seventh, up from ninth the previous year.



The eighth, ninth, and tenth places, respectively, go to the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), and Anna University.



The only institute to see a drop in rankings from 454 in 2024 to 477 in 2025 is the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore). Other institutes that made the list include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

World University Rankings 2025



In the meantime, Imperial College London is second only to the United States' Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which holds the top spot among the world's top 10. MIT has taken first place for the past 13 years. Harvard University and Oxford University are ranked third and fourth, respectively. Stanford University is ranked sixth, while Cambridge University has taken the fifth spot. ETH Zurich, NUS, UCL, and Caltech are ranked 7, 8, 9, and 10, in that order.

Featuring more than 1,500 universities spread across 105 higher education systems, this year's ranking is the biggest yet. The official notice states, "With 197 ranked institutions, the United States is the most represented country or territory, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71."

The QS University rankings are based on subject and level comprehensiveness, mode of instruction, sustainability, employability, and international research collaboration.