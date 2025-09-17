 QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIM Bangalore Tops List Of Indian Institutions, Ranks 52nd Globally
IIM Bangalore leads Indian B-schools in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026 at 52nd, followed by IIM Ahmedabad (58) and IIM Calcutta (64). Three IIMs made it to the global top 100, while Woxsen and IIFT Delhi entered the rankings for the first time.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 for Global MBA and Business Master's program, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the top-ranked institution in India, coming in at number 52 with an overall score of 70.2 worldwide. IIM Calcutta (64), and IIM Ahmedabad (58), are two of the top 100 management colleges in the world.

According to the QS, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Harvard Business School, and MIT (Sloan) are in second, third, and fourth place, respectively, after Penn (Wharton).

According to QS, the growth of these three institutes is indicative of improved employability, ROI, and thought leadership results.

For this year's rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analytics company located in London, evaluated over 390 full-time MBA programs in 80 countries. Employability, return on investment, thought leadership, alumni outcomes, and diversity were the five main metrics used to evaluate the institutes.

Emerging trends among Indian schools

Beyond the top 100, IIM Indore showed a noteworthy climb, entering the 151–200 band from last year’s 201–250 range. However, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Udaipur slipped to lower bands compared to their previous year’s performance.

In a positive development, Woxsen School of Business made its debut in the 201–250 band, while IIFT Delhi entered the rankings for the first time in the 301+ bracket. Other institutions such as XLRI Xavier School of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, International Management Institute Kolkata, MDI Gurgaon, and Somaiya Vidyavihar University remain placed in the lower bands, many slipping compared to last year.

List of Indian Institutions Ranked in QS Global MBA Rankings 2026

IIM Bangalore – 52

IIM Ahmedabad – 58

IIM Calcutta – 64

IIM Indore – 151–200

IIM Kozhikode – 201–250

IIM Lucknow – 201–250

Woxsen School of Business – 201–250

IIM Udaipur – 251–300

XLRI Xavier School of Management – 251–300

IIFT Delhi – 301+

IMT Ghaziabad – 301+

International Management Institute Kolkata – 301+

MDI Gurgaon – 301+

Somaiya Vidyavihar University – 301+

