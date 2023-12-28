'Pursue Your Passion', Akash Ambani's Advice For Students At IIT Bombay Techfest |

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio, spoke at Techfest, an event organized by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. During his talk, he shared insights into his personal connection with IIT Bombay, disclosing that being present at the institute had been a longstanding aspiration of his. Ambani also provided valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and recounted anecdotes about his father Mukesh Ambani's reaction upon learning about the invitation to speak at IIT-B.

Aakash Ambani's Speech

The focal point of Ambani's speech at the IIT-Bombay Techfest was centered around technology, innovation, and upcoming advancements in these domains. Covering a diverse range of topics, Ambani expressed his enthusiasm for being at the prestigious engineering institution.

He emphasized the transformative role of technology in promoting equality, emphasizing its ability to bridge gaps between nations and diverse populations. When queried about fostering innovation in the midst of rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, Ambani highlighted the importance of prioritizing foundational technologies with a customer-centric approach.

Ambani outlined Reliance's dedication to pioneering areas such as brain computing and quantum computing, while also addressing real-world challenges to positively impact every individual in India.

Ambani's Advice For Students

During a discussion, Ambani offered guidance to budding entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of pursuing ventures that benefit society, following one's passions, accepting failure, and upholding honesty in business endeavors. Ambani underscored the need to pursue your passion, embrace failure, and be true to yourself.

Aakash Ambani's College Flashback

Akash Ambani, who holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Brown University in the US, expressed that college is a pivotal time in life. Reflecting on his college experience, he said, "College is the best time of your life, somethings that i would do differently is learning more from my classes and classmates. Educational experience of college is important but the social experience of the college is also important."

As the event concluded, Ambani shared his optimistic view on the future collaboration between Reliance and IIT-Bombay, envisioning a collective journey focused on consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation.