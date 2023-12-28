Teacher Brutally Beats 7-Year-Old Student for Not Bringing Math Book In UP

Representative Image | Pixabay

A government school teacher thrashed a student for not bringing Mathematics copy to class. Zahida alias Zeenat is a seven year old student who studies in class 3.

The incident took place in Belgadi Primary School of Shivnagar Didai area in Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The teacher has been identified as Sushma.

The young girl is said to have suffered severe injuries to her leg, and she is frightened due to the teacher's alarming warning.

Police complaint filed

When the young girl's parents became aware of the circumstances, they lodged a formal complaint against the teacher at the police station.

Based on the complaint, the police have started their investigation.

Another incident

Earlier, a government school teacher in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh was suspended for allegedly beating nine students after he was struck by a ball while they were playing. The alleged incident happened at the Government Junior High School in the Kila neighborhood of the district's City area.

All the students in the group belonged to classes 7 and 8. Five of them were hurt and sent to the medical college for treatment.

After the parents of the students complained, a formal complaint was filed against the teacher.