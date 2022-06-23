e-Paper Get App

Pupils tutored by IIM students bag NMMS Scholarship

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Four pupils from Umariya School have bagged the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship, or NMMS, is offered by Ministry of Education to eighth grade pupils. Both mental and academic aptitude are put to the test during this assesment.

These students had been trained by students of IIM Indore under their i-Help initiative. Kajal, Payal, Saniya, and Sonal, the eligible students will receive Rs. 12,000 year from class 9 to class 12.

IIM Indore has adopted four government schools in the vicinity as a part of its School Adoption Programme, and i-Help, the student-run initiative, aims to educate, motivate and inculcate the desire to study among those who have been unfortunate enough not to reap the benefits of education. The team tutors the school-going children for various other scholarship exams as well.

The National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is a programme supported by the Central Government that aims to provide financial aid to deserving students from economically disadvantaged groups in order to prevent their dropout at the eighth grade level and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary level.

article-image

