Punjab teachers push against each other to grab a plate, video goes viral

Chandigarh:Scenes of government school principals and teachers jostling for a plate for a free lunch after attending a meeting to improve the quality of education chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a plush resort in Ludhiana have gone viral.

The education department convened a meeting of over 2,600 school superintendents and district education officers from across the state. The department had arranged for 57 air-conditioned buses to transport them.



Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the meeting was called to listen to the suggestions of teachers to improve the education system by framing a policy.



After the meeting, in which the Chief Minister launched an online portal to seek suggestions for bringing "out-of-the-box" educational reforms, the teachers were caught on camera creating ruckus to grab a plate for lunch.



"These people are going abroad for training, ultimately these people will spoil the name of BHARAT," says a viral tweet.



Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister for announcing to send school principals teachers abroad for sharpening their skills, another tweet said, "Instead of sending them to abroad for teaching training, the government first give them classes of personality skills. Shameless lunch break of teachers yesterday after meeting CM Bhagwant Mann."



"Looks like they have been starving for many days or probably did not want to miss a free lunch!" added another tweet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:12 AM IST