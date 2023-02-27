Punjab shocker! Student stabbed to death in clash between 2 groups at Patiala's Punjabi University

Punjab shocker! Student stabbed to death in clash between 2 groups at Patiala Punjabi University | Twitter @NikhilCh_

In a shocking development, a 20-year-old student studying B.Tech at Patiala's Punjabi University was reportedly murdered with sharp weapons in broad daylight. The police has reached the spot and an investigation in the matter is on.

As per a Times Now report, a clash has erupted between two groups in the college wherein the victim, identified as Navjot Singh, was brutally stabbed to death.

State BJP Vice President slams CM Mann over rise in crime

Punjab BJP State Vice President Jai Inder Kaur reacted to the incident stating that daylight murders are being reported in the state daily and have become a cause of great concern. "Extremely saddened to hear about the daylight murder of 20yr old Navjot Singh in Punjabi University, Patiala today." She has tagged CM Bhagwant Mann asking him to 'wake up' and pay some attention to Punjab's law and order situation.

20-yr-old Navjyot was Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch student at the University College of Engineering (UCoE). Four other persons were injured in the clashes.

Congress leader shot dead

The opposition has slammed the ruling AAP for the recent rise in crime in the state. Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman in Punjab's Sangwa village in the bordering town of Patti.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons.

(with PTI inputs)