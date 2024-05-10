Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results: 91.55% Students Clear The Exam

Representational Image |

The 2024 results for the TN SSLC have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The pass percentage as a whole is now 91.55%, up 0.16% from the year before. The previous year's overall pass rate was 91.39%.

The links to the Tamil Nadu 10th result 2024 are available on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN SSLC exam was administered at several test locations around Tamil Nadu from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Social Science Paper Part III marked the end of the exam, which started with papers in Tamil and other languages.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Tamil Nadu 10th board examinations in 2024, students must receive at least 35% of their possible points in the combined total. Furthermore, in order to pass the TN SSLC exam in 2024, students must receive at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. Candidates must receive 20 points out of 75 in theory and 15 out of 25 in the practical assessment for subjects that require practicals.

Supplementary Exams

Applicants will have the chance to request for retake tests in 2024 if they have failed one or more topics. On the official website, the application process for additional tests will soon start.

How to check result via website?



-Visit tnresults.nic.in, the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board.

-Select the TN 10th result link 2023 from the webpage.

-Enter the exam roll number and birthdate on the page that is forwarded.

-The class 10 mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen after the details have been submitted.

-Review the information and double-check the details.

-Print it out for your records.