Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results Shortly; Check Expected Time

The results of the Class 10 board exams are anticipated to be released by the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) today, May 10 at 9:30 am.

Students will be able to download their results using the Digilocker app and SMS feature. Entering your date of birth and registration number is necessary to get the results on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Tamil Nadu 10th board examinations in 2024, students must receive at least 35% of their possible points in the combined total. Furthermore, in order to pass the TN SSLC exam in 2024, students must receive at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. Candidates must receive 20 points out of 75 in theory and 15 out of 25 in the practical assessment for subjects that require practicals.

Websites to check

Students can expect to view their scorecards on the official results website at tnresults.nic.in while an official announcement is awaited. The official result announcement will also be accessible on alternate websites like dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

How to check result via official website?



-Go to dge.tn.gov.in, the official website for Tamil Nadu board results.

-Select the link labelled "TN Board 10th Result."

-In the given login window, enter the registration number and birthdate.

-Select the 'Get Marks' menu item.

-The marksheet for the 10th grade Tamil Nadu board exam for 2024 will show up on the screen.

-For future use, download and print the TN 10th result marksheet 2024.



The 10th grade marksheet available online is tentative. Following the announcement of the TN 10th result 2024, students can pick up their original transcripts from the institutions where they attended.