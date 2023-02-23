West Bengal: Forest department to ensure safety of students appearing for board exams after elephant kills one

Representational photo

Kolkata: After the tragic incident where an elephant mowed down a student appearing for board examination, the forest department issued a notification for ensuring safety of students living near forest areas in the state.

Eight pointers circular

In the eight pointers circular, the forest department said that they will deploy 'Airawat' special vehicles along with mobile patrols at all vulnerable stretches.

“The Field Officers of the Forest Directorate will make all efforts to ensure that students/ examinees can travel to their examination centres and back without any physical risk from wild animals, especially wild elephants. The DFOs will arrange for extensive miking for public awareness on which roads to avoid and what precautions to take. They will also arrange erection of temporary drop gates at entry I exit points in areas where wild elephants are present,” mentioned the circulation.

It may be noted that one Arjun Das while going to appear for his first board examination was mowed down by an elephant which was separated from its herd in Baikunthapur jungle. Das was being taken to the examination hall by his father who was also critically injured.

After the attack they were rushed to Jalpaiguri super speciality hospital where the doctors declared the student dead.

Bus services for the examinees who are residing near the forest areas

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the education department to arrange bus services for the examinees who are residing near the forest areas and also asked the forest department and police to help the education department in this regard.

“Such incidents of attacks are common in West Bengal and Jharkhand and we cannot tackle it. Nepal and Bangladesh have implemented methods to tackle such an attack. A student died while going to appear for his Madhyamik examination,” said Mamata.