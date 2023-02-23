CBSE, CISCE, MPBSE Board Exams: Beat exam fever, help is at hand; start with self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the ongoing and upcoming board examinations, the level of stress is on its peak. To help students ease through this tension and still excel at examinations, more than a thousand students are calling up the experts’ every day on an average from tier-1 and tier-2 cities, including Indore, Mumbai, Bhopal, Ujjain and others.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) following their initiatives have collaborated with several school principals and experts across the country to help students ease stress during examinations. In the counselling sessions, most students are troubled with panic, fear and anxiety. CBSE and CISCE examinations have already begun. MPBSE exams are set to begin from March 2.

Bringing a bird's eye view of the situation and expert’s guidance on handling examination fever and stress, this is our initiative to help students excel in exams.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the self-harm rates in the adolescent age group are found in the

highest numbers at a global level. Emotional stress and other concerns are a major contributing factor for most of the physical illnesses. While stress might seem normal, just a little help can go a long way. Research findings quoted by CBSE show that children who receive mental health support do better in academics, are flexible and adaptive to change. Overall mental health determines learning.

Exam Support System

CBSE offers IVRS counselling at 1800-11-8004, podcasts and tele-counselling. Divisional officer Deven

Sonwani said, “MPBSE has launched a Helpline service toll free number (+91-800233075) under ‘Baatein Kaam Ki’.” Further, supportive and inspirational videos are being uploaded by the board at the official Youtube channel (@m.p.boardofsecondaryeducation). Videos aim to promote moral values, discipline and morale among the students. Further, subject wise preparation and tips will be shared on the channel to help students.”

Be watchful, Ensure wellness

“I have seen that many students fall into this deep chaos in their head during examinations. It might seem normal

that kids are studying and look serious, but a complete cut off from life can cause several long-term issues. We motivate children to study, but as parents and mentors, we must ensure their wellness. After all, success follows health and wellness.

Keran Bahadur

Recipient of President’s National Award for Teachers

7 Tips to give your best in exams

1. Get enough sleep

2. Plan, manage time to study and prepare

3. The professors are there to help you with whatever you need; academic or otherwise.

4. Invest in fruits and vegetables as these foods have the nutrients to boost your brain activity.

5. Before you get into an exam room, understand that you’re human, and perfection is only an illusion.

6. Exercise:

7. Believe in yourself

-Dr Pawan Rathi

Consultant Psychiatrist

