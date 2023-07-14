Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Starts For MBBS, BDS at bfuhs.ac.in

The online registration process for admission to MBBS and BDS porgrammes in Punjab has been started by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). BFUHS administers the combined online counselling for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses in all the medical and dental colleges including those under private universities and minority institutions of the state.
Candidates can register for admission to MBBS and BDS state quota seats can apply online at the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in by July 20. The last date to pay the registration fee is July 21.
Steps To Register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023:
Visit the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.
Click on the designated MBBS, BDS link
Register for the Punjab NEET counselling UG process by filling in the information as required
Log in and fill the NEET UG application form
Upload documents, as required
Pay the application fee
Download and take a printout of the application form