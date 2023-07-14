 NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Announced At mcc.nic.in; Registration From July 20
Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2023 exam can check the complete schedule of counselling at the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

MCC has announced the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule for July 14, 2023. Registration for Round 1 will commence on July 20 and will expire on July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

Some states have begun the online medical admissions counselling procedure based on NEET scores and other eligibility criteria. NEET counselling is conducted separately for the all-India quota (15%) and the state quota (85%). The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is in charge of

Official Schedule Here 

Each state has their own counselling authority to conduct state quota admissions. While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process.

The MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling every year for all India quota seats, including those at central and deemed universities.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: How to register online 

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

article-image

