 NEET UG 2023: Medical Counseling Committee To Start Registration; Check Details Here
MCC is likely to begin the NEET UG Counseling for 2023 by this week.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
MCC is expected to declare the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule for on the official website | Representational Pic

The Medical Counselig Committee (MCC) is about to start its registration for the NEET UG 2023. This concerns only the counseling process. MCC is expected to declare the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule for on the official website - MCC.nic.in. However, the official date and time for the same is still awaited.

According to the latest data, MCC is likely to begin the NEET UG Counseling for 2023 by this week. However, an official circular is still awaited.

Details For NEET UG 2023 Counseling:

Reservation Policy for 15% All India Quota seats: The reservation Policy of the Central Government for the NEET-UG Counselling in All India Quota is as follows

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list: 27%

EWS: 10% 

PwD: 5%

Following that, the latest notice issued by MCC has asked to get a disability certificate approved by the candidates who have registered themselves for the PwD quota in NEET-UG(2023). It read, "All candidates who have registered themselves under PwD quota in NEET-UG(2023) NTA form are hereby informed that the PwD portal for generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres is now open. Hence, the candidates who are desirous of getting a PwD seat through the MCC counseling process may get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening centers (as per the list attached below) through online mode only, stated MCC."

Important Documents for NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

  • NEET UG admit card, rank card

  • Photograph of the candidate

  • Signature of the candidate

  • DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

  • Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)

  • Category certificate (Other than general)

  • Character certificate

  • Medical Fitness certificate

  • Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

