Punjab National Bank Releases PNB SO Admit Card 2024; Direct Link Here

Representative pic

The PNB (Punjab National Bank) has recently made available the PNB SO Admit Card 2024 on March 16th. This allows candidates who have applied for the PNB Specialist Officer Exam 2024 to download their admit cards from the official website pnbindia.in.

The objective of this hiring campaign is to occupy a combined number of 1025 positions for Specialist Officers (SO), which include roles such as Credit Officer, Forex Manager, Cyber Security Manager, and Senior Manager.

The online registration for PNB SO Recruitment 2024 took place from February 07 to February 25, 2024. The PNB SO Exam 2024 is set to be held on March 31, 2024. The process of selecting individuals includes a written test, as well as an interview and a verification of documents.

The PNB SO Admit Card 2024 includes important information like the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam center, exam time, reporting time, and instructions for the day of the exam.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below to download the PNB SO Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of Punjab National Bank (PNB) at https://pnbindia.in/.

Navigate to the "Careers" section, usually located in the top menu or the footer of the homepage.

Look for the option related to "Recruitment of SO 2024" or similar, and click on it.

You will be directed to the recruitment page specifically for the Specialist Officer position.

Find and click on the link to download the "Admit Card for Written Exam."

Enter your Login ID and Password, which you used during the application process.

After entering the correct credentials, click on the "Submit" button.