Punjab National Bank Exam Results For 2700 Apprentice Posts Declared; Check Your NOW!

PNB |

The results for the Punjab National Bank's (PNB) recruitment exam have been declared. The candidates who appeared for the apprentice recruitment exam will be able to view the results on the official website at pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive was conducted in order to fill as many as 2700 vacant posts.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Enter the required credentials to log in

Step 3: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

Exam Details

The aforementioned recruitment exam was administered on July 28, 2024. The PNB apprentice test, which covers topics like computer expertise, aptitude for maths and reasoning, general English, and general and financial awareness, will be administered through an online written format. At the designated time and day, each applicant must use a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with a camera to do the online exam.

Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 as of June 30, 2024, for the recruitment process. The age limit for apprentice positions is relaxed for candidates in the reserved category.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.