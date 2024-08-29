 Centre Allows Aadhaar-Based Verification Of Candidates For UPSC Exams: 5 Things To Know
This move aims to prevent identity fraud and misuse of power, following a recent case of candidate misconduct.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

The central government on Wednesday, August 28, allowed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to perform Aadhaar-based authentication, voluntarily, for verification of the identity of candidates.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions yesterday formalised this decision to enhance the integrity of the examination process.

Here's what we know so far in 5 points:

1. Aadhaar-based authentication will be performed at the time of registration on the 'One Time Registration' portal and various stages of examination or recruitment tests.

2. The authentication will be done using Yes/No or/and e-KYC authentication facility, as per news agency ANI.

3. The notification states that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions has been authorized by the Central Government to allow the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to perform Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis.

4. The UPSC will use Aadhaar authentication to verify the identity of candidates at the time of registration and various stages of examination/recruitment tests.

5. The UPSC will adhere to all provisions of the Aadhaar Act, rules, and regulations, and directions issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Can Challenge Cancellation Of Her Candidature: Delhi HC
article-image

This development comes after the UPSC cancelled Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature after it was discovered that she had fraudulently availed herself of multiple attempts in the civil services examination. Khedkar, who was accused of manipulating her identity and misusing quotas such as the Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer category, was permanently barred from all future UPSC exams and recruitment processes.

(With agency inputs)

