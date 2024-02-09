Punjab National Bank Announces Online Applications For Specialist Officer Positions 2024; Apply At pnbindia.in | Representative Image

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched online applications for hiring Specialist Officers under HRP 2024-25. Suitable candidates can submit their applications on the official website www.pnbindia.in between February 7 and 25, 2024.

The internet examination is provisionally set for March/April 2024 with the goal of filling 1025 job openings. Breakdown of vacancies: Officer-Credit: 1000, Manager-Forex: 15, Manager-Cyber Security: 05, Senior Manager Cyber Security: 05.

Application Fee for SC/ST/PwBD category is Rs 50, while for other categories it is Rs 1000.

Steps to Apply for PNB SO Posts 2024:

Visit pnbindia.in

Click on the Specialist Officers application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit

Print for future reference

Candidates applying for the Punjab National Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2024 need to meet specific age requirements as of January 1, 2024. For Officer Credit roles, applicants must be aged between 21 and 28.

Meanwhile, the age limits for Manager Forex and Manager Cyber Security positions differ, with candidates needing to be between 25 and 35. As for the Senior Manager Cyber Security role, the age range is 27 to 38. These age criteria are crucial for prospective applicants considering these positions in the recruitment process.

Selection will be determined by an Online Written Test, and may also include a Personal Interview, depending on the number of applications for each post, at the Bank's discretion.