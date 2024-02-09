Job Offers To Athletes Within A Month: Sports Minister | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and youth welfare minister Vishvas Sarang has said that all deserving athletes will be offered government jobs within a month. He made the announcement during the launch event of the book ‘A Life-Changing Approach,’ which explores the life of para swimmer and Padma Shri awardee Satendra Singh Lohiya. The book, authored by Dr Rakesh Chandra and Rishikesh Pandey and published by Mahagatha Publications, Hyderabad, was unveiled on Thursday.

Sarang emphasized that state athletes who have excelled in sports will receive full support and facilities from the government. Additionally, within the specified timeframe, pending jobs will be allocated, with exceptional athletes securing higher-ranking positions.

He also hailed Lohiya for inspiring the people of the country.

Department secretary P Narahari, who was also present at the event, said the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit of individuals like Satendra Singh Lohiya, will inspire the readers to pursue their dreams against all odds.

During the event, the co-author of the book, Pandey, who is also a film producer, announced his future plans to make a movie based on Lohiya’s inspiring life.