Punjab Chief Minister makes surprise visit to a govt school, Amritsar

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Punja, Charanjit Singh Channi, made a surprise visit to a government school in the district. Channi praised the management for ensuring proper upkeep, cleanliness, and educational standards. He had gone to Government Senior Secondary School, Wadala Bhittewad. The chief minister also visited classrooms and interacted with students.

According to a government release, he also put queries to students regarding their subjects, and they replied satisfactorily. The CM asked the students to work hard to achieve their life goals. He also expressed satisfaction at the standards being adhered to regarding the preparation of the mid-day meal.

Additionally, he checked the attendance of the school staff. The Channi-government has been attacked by the Aam Aadmi Party over issues of schools and illegal sand mining. Manish Sisodia, AAP leader, and Delhi education minister visited two government primary schools in Channi's assembly constituency Chamkaur Sahib, alleging their "pathetic" condition on December 1.

Sisodia had then alleged that the toilet was stinking and classrooms were infested with spider webs, and in one of the schools, there was only one teacher, who was getting just Rs 6,000 per month.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:01 PM IST