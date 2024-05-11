Punjab Board Class 10, Class 12 Compartment Exam Application Begins, Check Dates Here | Representative Image

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali, has announced the registration dates for its Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams, 2024.

Compartment exams are for the candidates who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 exams.

Students can visit the official website — pseb.ac.in in order to fill up the application form.

Important dates:

The last date to fill the examination form and pay the online fee is May 25. Students will also have the provision to register beyond May 25 with the payment of a late fee of Rs 1,000.

The last date to fill the application form and deposit the online fee with the payment of a late fee is June 7.

The last date to submit the application form by visiting the regional office is June 12.

Class 10 students who will be reappearing for the exam have to pay Rs 1,150 and Rs 200 for additional subject exams, i.e, Rs 1,350 per exam. They will also have to provide a hard copy fee for the certificate.

Class 12 students who will be reappearing for the compartment exam have to pay Rs 1,750 per exam (Rs 1,500 for compartment and Rs 250 for additional subject exam) including a hard copy fee of certificate.

Steps to register online:

Step 1 - Visit the official website – pseb.ac.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the Punjab board compartment exam form link.

Step 3 - Login using the required credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 4 - Complete the application by making the online payment.

Step 5 - Take a printout of the confirmation page for your future reference.



The PSEB compartment exam date sheet will soon be released by the Punjab board. Students will need to visit their respective schools to collect their admit cards once the exam date sheet is released.