PSEB Results 2024: Punjab Board Class 8 And 12 Results Announced! Check Details Here

Representative Image | Unsplash Image

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the final exam results for the year 2024. The results were declared via a press conference by the board today, i.e., April 30, 2024.

Candidates will be able to check their respective results on May 1, 2024. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

The said exam commenced from February 13, 2024. It concluded on March 30, 2024.

Read Also Punjab School Issues Notice Over Punjabi Teaching Violation

Steps To Check The PSEB Class 12 Result 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided result section.

Step 3: Select the required details.

Step 4: The result website will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 7: Go through all the details thoroughly.

Step 8: Now, save and download the copy for future use.

Step 9: Take a printout of the result document.

Read Also Punjab School Board Implements No Re-evaluation Policy To Facilitate Timely Results

In all, almost 300,000 applicants took the Punjab Board Class 12 board test throughout the state. Students can receive the genuine mark sheet from their particular schools, and the online mark sheet that is released will be provisional.

The candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while checking the results. The candidates should also make sure that they have a good internet connectivity in their device to check the result without any hurdles.

It is suggested for the candidates to keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.