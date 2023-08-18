Pune: Toy Sharing Bank Initiative Launched For Pimpri Municipal School Students

Representational Image | Unsplash - Huy Hung Trinh

Pimpri (Pune): In a heartwarming endeavour, Yogita Sonawane, a teacher at Sonwane Vasti Municipal School, has introduced a Toy Sharing Bank to provide children with diverse play experiences. The concept emerged after Yogita participated in an online training program focusing on classroom innovations.

Impressed by the idea of a play area within the classroom, she spotted a pamphlet in the newspaper about a toy bank, and the thought of initiating a similar concept struck her.

How the Toy Sharing Bank Works:

The class, comprising 44 students, collected 44 toy sets. All the toys were brought to the classroom and thoughtfully arranged. Each child chose their preferred toys and played with them for a couple of days, then returned them on the specified day.

On this day, everyone would return their toys and select a different one. This cycle continued, allowing the children to enjoy various toys over time.

Guidelines for Participation:

1. Choose a different toy each time.

2. Responsibility for the toys is crucial; any lost toy would result in a missed chance for another.

3. Early access to selecting toys is given to well-behaved, regular learners.

4. Patience and sharing are encouraged, fostering a sense of anticipation.

5. Proper care and respect for toys teach responsibility and public goods usage.

This initiative not only exposes children to a variety of toys but also imparts valuable life lessons. By learning to care for their belongings, children understand the importance of responsible use of public resources.

"I had doubts initially—would the toys be returned on time? What if they broke or got lost? But the children surprised me with their responsible behaviour. Since June, they have been joyfully sharing and playing with the toys. Now, I'm excited to launch another toy venture, providing our children with enriching experiences." - Yogita Sonwane, Teacher, Sonwane Vasti Municipal School