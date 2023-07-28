Pune: Art India Foundation Exhibition Showcases Medal-Winning Artworks From Tribal Schools

The Art India Foundation has organised an extraordinary exhibition featuring 100 medal-winning artworks from the painting competition organized for students of ashram schools under the 'Khula Aasman' project, initiated by the Tribal Development Department, Government of Maharashtra. The exhibition, held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, Raja Ravivarma Art Gallery, has captivated art enthusiasts with its diverse and captivating collection.

The 'Khula Aasman' project was thoughtfully launched to provide students of Government Ashram Schools in Maharashtra with a platform to express their creative talents. The initiative aims to introduce these young minds to the world of visual arts, encouraging them to explore and channel their artistic potential.

The exhibition, which commenced on July 26, will continue until July 29, allowing art enthusiasts and the general public to marvel at the exceptional talents of these young artists. The timing of the exhibition is set from 11 AM to 6 PM daily.

This unique showcase of artistic prowess is not only a celebration of creativity but also an appreciation of the rich cultural heritage that the tribal students have beautifully depicted through their paintings.

