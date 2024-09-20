Pune: 'Please Don't Delay Pharmacy Admissions' CET Cell Faces Student Outcry On Social Media As Students Plead For Timely Admissions

Students Plead on Social Media for Timely Pharmacy Admissions | Twitter

Students have taken to social media to plead with the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell to avoid further delays in the admission dates for B. Pharmacy and Pharm D programs. The admission process for both degree and diploma courses in pharmacy has been stalled due to pending approvals from the Pharmacy Council of India for numerous educational institutions.

Despite ongoing registration efforts by the CET cell, the subsequent admission procedures have come to a standstill, causing significant anxiety among students and their parents. Students have written to the CET cell, urging them to conduct admissions based on the available seats, which total over 70,000 in Maharashtra.

Students Express Frustration on Social Media:

Rajesh Potdar, an engineering student, expressed his concerns on X, saying, "We kindly request @CETCELL and @President_PCI to proceed with the admissions without further delay. This is a request from thousands of students waiting to secure their pharmacy admissions."

Rajesh Potdar posted on X: "We kindly request @CETCELL and @President_PCI to proceed with the admissions without further delay. This is a request from thousands of students waiting to secure their pharmacy admissions."

He added, "Today is September 20, and once again, the B. Pharmacy & Pharm D admission dates were extended yesterday. I sincerely request @CETCELL & @President_PCI to clarify the reason for these extensions, as thousands of pharmacy students are under immense stress."

Saif Khan, another student, expressed his frustration, "@CETCELL @President_PCI please don't delay pharmacy admission abb aur delay dekh karr anxiety hoti haiii kabb tak bar bar aur late hoty rahygaa admission (Seeing more delays is causing anxiety. How many times will admissions be delayed again and again?)"

Saif Khan posted: "@CETCELL @President_PCI please don't delay pharmacy admission abb aur delay dekh karr anxiety hoti haiii kabb tak bar bar aur late hoty rahygaa admission (Seeing more delays is causing anxiety. How many times will admissions be delayed again and again?)"

Yash Pawar added, "It's September 19 already @CETCELL, why are the dates being extended every single time? The CET cell helpline suggests we should contact the CET cell office, but no one picks up calls at the office."

Anurag Vishrojwar, a concerned student, shared his thoughts, saying, “CET Cell, why are you delaying the B. Pharm CAP rounds? If there are issues, please communicate with the students instead of causing panic among us. We've already experienced four extensions—why is there yet another one? Please reply to this tweet.”

@CETCELL why you delay the bpharm cap rounds?any issues are there then tell the students but don't Panik the bpharm students..

Already 4 extension done it before so why one more? Please reply 🙏🏼 to this tweet 😊 — Anurag Vishrojwar (@AnuragVishrojw1) September 19, 2024

Aditi Patel, another aspirant, expressed frustration, saying, “Pharmacy registration dates have been extended four times now! Why is this happening? Why are we not given any information about it? The provisional list was released but then deleted! Engineering colleges have already begun, and pharmacy registration is not yet completed!”

pharmacy registration dates have been extended 4 times now!!!

why is this happening? why are we not given any information about it? provisional list was also released but then deleted!!

engineering colleges have already begun and pharmacy registration is not yet completed!!! — Aditi Patel (@pateladiti498) September 19, 2024

Ziya Shaik expressed, “This past month has been so much disturbing for me as a student pursuing a Bachelor of Pharmacy. Knowing that the admission process has been delayed by months is frustrating. I hope this situation ends soon so we can attend college as soon as possible.”

@CETCELL

Ziya Shaik posted: "@CETCELL This past month has been so much disturbing for me as a student (pursuing for bachelor of pharmacy) knowing that the process for admission is being delayed by months .. i hope this will end and we can attend clg asap ."

Numerous similar messages are flooding social media, with students pleading for help. Upon reaching the CET cell for comment, no response was given until the publishing of this article.