AIBE 20 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Important Dates, Fees, And Exam Details

AIBE 20 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) registration period will end tomorrow, October 28, 2025, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI). Before the deadline, qualified applicants must submit their applications on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 20 2025: Important dates
- Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025
- Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025
- Online Registration ends: October 28th, 2025
- Last Date of Payments: October 29th, 2025
- Last date of correction: October 31st, 2025
- Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025
- Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025
AIBE 20 2025: Required documents for registration
Passport-sized photograph
Signature
LLB graduation certificate
LLB mark sheets
Advocate ID card
LLM certificate (if applicable)
LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)
AIBE 20 2025: Application fees
General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500/-
SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500/-
Mode of Payment: Through the authorised payment gateway only.
Mandatory Payment: Applications without the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete and not processed.
AIBE 20 2025: Steps to register
Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.
Step 2: Create an account by entering your login credentials.
Step 3: Give the required details, including names, phone numbers, and educational background.
Step 4: Make the necessary application fee payments.
Step 5: Press "Submit," and your application will be sent.
AIBE 20 2025: Exam pattern
Mode of Exam: Offline (pen and paper-based).
Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
Total Questions: 100.
Marks per Question: 1 mark each.
Total Marks: 100.
Duration: 3 hours.
Negative Marking: No negative marking.
AIBE 20 2025: Subject-wise Distribution of Questions
Constitutional Law: 10 questions
Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions
Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 8 questions
Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
Family Law: 8 questions
Contract, Property Law & Negotiable Instruments Act: 8 questions
Law of Torts: 5 questions
Labour & Industrial Law: 4 questions
Taxation Law: 4 questions
Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
Public Interest Litigation (PIL): 4 questions
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct: 4 questions
Company Law: 2 questions
Environmental Law: 2 questions
Cyber Law: 2 questions
Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
Candidates are advised to register as soon as possible for hassle-free submission and to visit the AIBE's official website for further pertinent information.