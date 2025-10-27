Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download

Image: Canva

Bihar Board Exam 2026: The Bihar board exam date sheet 2026 for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) is anticipated to be released shortly by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students can view the schedule on the official websites, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, after it is announced. The registration period for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2026 has already ended, according to the State Education Board.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Shift Timings

Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Evening Shift: 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM

Note: Students should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of their shift.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Steps to download exam sheet

Students can take the actions listed below after being released:

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Step 2: From the site, choose the Student Section.

Step 3: Select the Examination Schedule option.

Step 4: Select the Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2026 for Class 12 or the Bihar Board Matric Time Table 2026 for Class 10.

Step 5: The exam schedule will show up on the screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Save the document after downloading it for future use.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Details mentioned on the exam date sheet

1. Exam Title: Name of the examination to be conducted.

2. Exam Day and Date: Specific day and date for each subject.

3. Shift and Scheduling Information: Details of morning and afternoon shifts, along with timing.

4. Crucial Guidelines for Applicants: Important instructions to be followed during the exam.

5. Schedule for Visually Impaired Students (if applicable): Separate timetable for students with visual impairments.

6. Instructions for Visually Impaired Candidates: Special directions and accommodations for such students.

7. Class 10 and Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable: Dates and schedule for practical examinations.

In order to stay informed when the schedule is released, students are encouraged to frequently check the official portal. After it is released, downloading and thoroughly going over the paper will aid in time management and strategic planning.