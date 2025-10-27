 Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check How To Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheet 2026 soon. Students can check the schedule on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once announced.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: Canva

Bihar Board Exam 2026: The Bihar board exam date sheet 2026 for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) is anticipated to be released shortly by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students can view the schedule on the official websites, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, after it is announced. The registration period for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2026 has already ended, according to the State Education Board.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Shift Timings

Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Evening Shift: 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM

FPJ Shorts
'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Waqf Act Remark
'No One Can Say We Will Throw Law Here And There': JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Waqf Act Remark
US: Flights To Los Angeles International Airport Halted Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage
US: Flights To Los Angeles International Airport Halted Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage
CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Data Correction Window Ends Today; Details Here
CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Data Correction Window Ends Today; Details Here
Rajasthan: 5 Teachers Suspended In Balotra & Jodhpur Over Sale Of Milk Meant For Students
Rajasthan: 5 Teachers Suspended In Balotra & Jodhpur Over Sale Of Milk Meant For Students

Note: Students should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of their shift.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Steps to download exam sheet

Students can take the actions listed below after being released:

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Step 2: From the site, choose the Student Section.

Step 3: Select the Examination Schedule option.

Step 4: Select the Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2026 for Class 12 or the Bihar Board Matric Time Table 2026 for Class 10.

Step 5: The exam schedule will show up on the screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Save the document after downloading it for future use.

Bihar Board Exam 2026: Details mentioned on the exam date sheet

1. Exam Title: Name of the examination to be conducted.

2. Exam Day and Date: Specific day and date for each subject.

3. Shift and Scheduling Information: Details of morning and afternoon shifts, along with timing.

4. Crucial Guidelines for Applicants: Important instructions to be followed during the exam.

5. Schedule for Visually Impaired Students (if applicable): Separate timetable for students with visual impairments.

6. Instructions for Visually Impaired Candidates: Special directions and accommodations for such students.

7. Class 10 and Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable: Dates and schedule for practical examinations.

In order to stay informed when the schedule is released, students are encouraged to frequently check the official portal. After it is released, downloading and thoroughly going over the paper will aid in time management and strategic planning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 5 Teachers Suspended In Balotra & Jodhpur Over Sale Of Milk Meant For Students

Rajasthan: 5 Teachers Suspended In Balotra & Jodhpur Over Sale Of Milk Meant For Students

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in;...

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 For Class 10, 12 Expected Soon On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in;...

Delhi: 32-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Held As Police Unravel...

Delhi: 32-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Found Dead In Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Held As Police Unravel...

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At esb.mp.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In Two Shifts From...

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At esb.mp.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In Two Shifts From...

JKSSB JE Civil Admit Cards 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

JKSSB JE Civil Admit Cards 2025 Out; Here's How To Download