 Rajasthan: 5 Teachers Suspended In Balotra & Jodhpur Over Sale Of Milk Meant For Students
Five teachers in Rajasthan’s Balotra and Jodhpur were suspended for selling milk powder meant for students under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana to mawa factories. A probe committee has been formed, and officials have been directed to inspect over 22,000 schools. The state education department ordered strict verification of meal stocks.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: 5 Teachers Suspended In Balotra & Jodhpur Over Sale Of Milk Meant For Students | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Five teachers in Balotra and Jodhpur were suspended over misuse of milk powder under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, the government said on Sunday.

Sheela Balai, Suresh Kumar, Mangla Ram, Papparam Godara, and Rajesh Meena were found prima facie guilty of being involved in sale of milk powder to mawa factories, according to an official statement.

A three-member committee under the Directorate of School Education, Bikaner, has been constituted to conduct an enquiry into the matter.

Officers at the panchayat and urban cluster levels have also been asked to inspect two schools each under their jurisdiction, about 22,500 schools in all, and submit reports to district education officers.

article-image

The department has directed all district and block education officers to submit reports within three days.

School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal said orders have been issued for physical verification of meal stock in all schools.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of irregularities during verification," he said.

Under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, hot milk prepared from skimmed milk powder is provided to students from pre-primary to class 8.

