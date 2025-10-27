 MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At esb.mp.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In Two Shifts From October 30
MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At esb.mp.gov.in; Exams To Be Held In Two Shifts From October 30

MPESB has released the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download it from esb.mp.gov.in using their application details. The exam begins on October 30 in two shifts—9:30–11:30 AM and 2:30–4:30 PM.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The admit card for the 2025 MP Police Constable recruitment exam has been made available by the M.P. Employees Selection Board, or MPESB. Examinees can download their hall passes from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

By entering information such as their application number, date of birth, the first two letters of their mother's name, and the last four digits of their Aadhaar number, candidates can retrieve their admission cards.

MPESB will fill 7500 positions throughout the company with this recruitment campaign.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Important date and time

Exam start date: October 30, 2025

Number of shifts: Two shifts per day

First shift: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Second shift: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to download the admit card

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates to download the admission cards:

Step 1: Go to esb.mp.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link to download the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 admit card on the home website.

Step 3: Log in with your information and click "Submit."

Step 4: Examine the admit card that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Get the admit card by downloading it.

Step 6: Save a copy of it for later use.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025:

Candidates must make sure they have a valid photo ID and a printed copy of their admit card to the testing location. All phases of the hiring procedure, including the written exam, physical efficiency test, and medical exam, require the admission card.

Candidates are advised to visit MPESB's official website for additional information.

