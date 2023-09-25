Pune: Deccan Education Society Launches Its Own University

The famous Fergusson college in Pune is run by DES. | fchl.org

Pune: The Deccan Education Society (DES), a prominent and leading educational organisation in the state has launched its own varsity, Deccan Education Society Pune University (DESPU). The University as of now is offering 21 programmes in 5 schools.

As per the reports, The university will have a specialised cell for corporate relations, which aims to offer 100% placement assistance through career counselling and skill-development workshops.

DES said, "By 2028, the aim is to be a leading private university in Pune. By 2030, DES Pune University hopes to be among the top 100 universities in India."

The university will offer courses in commerce, management, science, mathematics, engineering and technology, humanities, social sciences, design and arts.

Prasad D Khandekar, founding vice-chancellor of DESPU, said, "The need of the hour for India right now is to provide a world-class education that will equip students to become future leaders and contribute significantly to regional, national, and global developments."

He added, "While the aim is to provide globally competitive education, the value system will also ensure quality learning above all. We persist in pursuing this identical trajectory, progressing to the subsequent rational phase as a hub for generating knowledge and resources built on years of expertise and knowledge."

Founded in 1884, the Deccan Education Society has 18 colleges and 21 schools with more than 50,000 students and over 2,000 staff members.

Fergusson College (Pune), Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (Pune), Willingdon College (Sangli) and Kirti M. Doongursee College (Mumbai) are some of the prestigious institutions run by the DES.

Read Also Pune: SPPU Offers Special Entry Opportunity For Summer 2023 Exam Failures To Clear Backlogs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)