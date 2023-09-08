Pune: SPPU Offers Special Entry Opportunity For Summer 2023 Exam Failures To Clear Backlogs | unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Authority Board has approved a special entry opportunity for students who failed in the summer 2023 examinations across various faculties.

The initiative aims to provide relief to those students who failed in the Science and Technology, Commerce and Management, Anthropology, and Interdisciplinary Studies Faculties (with Integrated Courses) exams.

Under this special entry opportunity, students who failed in their first year can attend the fifth semester of the third year, and those who failed in the second year can attend the seventh semester of the fourth year. These students will be granted provisional admission, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Every admitted student must submit a written undertaking to the college as a mandatory requirement. The colleges will be responsible for ensuring that students admitted provisionally are integrated into academic activities like regular students. This includes studies, demonstrations, assignments, field visits, and other essential matters. Examinations and related activities will take place during the Winter 2023 (October) session.

Students will have to clear backlogs

Students who successfully pass the required subjects during the Winter 2023 examinations will continue their journey in the prevailing third or second year. However, for students in semesters 5 and 7, all aspects of study, teaching, demonstrations, homework, field visits, and exam procedures will be the same as those for regular students.

For students in semesters 5 and 6, as well as those in semester 7, their end-of-semester written examinations will be combined in the summer of 2024. This unique approach aims to streamline the examination process for these students.

It's important to note that provisionally admitted students who fail to clear the backlog of the first, second, or third years during the Winter 2023 examinations and subsequently get disqualified for the fifth or seventh semester of the third or fourth years, as per prevailing rules, will automatically have their provisional admission canceled. These students will not receive refunds for educational fees and other expenses they deposited with the college.

