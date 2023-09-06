Pune: MPSC Student Attacked By Three Suspects In Sadashiv Peth; 3 Held | Unsplash

Three drug addicts have been arrested for attacking a student who was studying for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam in Pune on Wednesday. The suspects, Aditya Jeevan Gaikwad (21), Sahil Shankar Waghmare (23), and Aniket Sangram Sarede (23), all residents of Pune, were apprehended in connection with the case.

All three are residents of Panmala Colony, Sinhagad Road, Pune. while the incident happened at around 2 on Wednesday in Sadashiv Peth.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused, who used a sharp knife during the attack. The victim, Balaji Yallapa Arate (19), originally from Nanded but residing in Pune, was with friends when the assailants on a white Activa scooter demanded money. When he refused, they attacked him and fled the scene.

The injured student was rushed to the hospital. Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Dabde said that Balaji Yallapa Arate had filed a formal complaint against the arrested individuals. Police Sub-Inspector Varsh Rani Sutar is leading the ongoing investigation into this disturbing incident.