 Pune: MPSC Student Attacked By Three Suspects In Sadashiv Peth; 3 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MPSC Student Attacked By Three Suspects In Sadashiv Peth; 3 Held

Pune: MPSC Student Attacked By Three Suspects In Sadashiv Peth; 3 Held

All three are residents of Panmala Colony, Sinhagad Road, Pune. while the incident happened at around 2 on Wednesday in Sadashiv Peth.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MPSC Student Attacked By Three Suspects In Sadashiv Peth; 3 Held | Unsplash

Three drug addicts have been arrested for attacking a student who was studying for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam in Pune on Wednesday. The suspects, Aditya Jeevan Gaikwad (21), Sahil Shankar Waghmare (23), and Aniket Sangram Sarede (23), all residents of Pune, were apprehended in connection with the case.

All three are residents of Panmala Colony, Sinhagad Road, Pune. while the incident happened at around 2 on Wednesday in Sadashiv Peth.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused, who used a sharp knife during the attack. The victim, Balaji Yallapa Arate (19), originally from Nanded but residing in Pune, was with friends when the assailants on a white Activa scooter demanded money. When he refused, they attacked him and fled the scene.

The injured student was rushed to the hospital. Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Dabde said that Balaji Yallapa Arate had filed a formal complaint against the arrested individuals. Police Sub-Inspector Varsh Rani Sutar is leading the ongoing investigation into this disturbing incident.

Read Also
Pune: Swiggy Delivery Boy Arrested For Molesting Woman While Delivering Sanitary Pads To Her
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: MPSC Student Attacked By Three Suspects In Sadashiv Peth; 3 Held

Pune: MPSC Student Attacked By Three Suspects In Sadashiv Peth; 3 Held

Pune Court Directs FIR Against Officer For Misconduct Towards Physically Challenged Girl

Pune Court Directs FIR Against Officer For Misconduct Towards Physically Challenged Girl

Pune Set For Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations And Dahi Handi Extravaganza

Pune Set For Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations And Dahi Handi Extravaganza

Pune: HC Raps Govt Over Structures Around Ammunition Factory In Khadki

Pune: HC Raps Govt Over Structures Around Ammunition Factory In Khadki

Pune Grapples With Drought Fears Amidst Insufficient Monsoon Rainfall

Pune Grapples With Drought Fears Amidst Insufficient Monsoon Rainfall