Pune: 2000 CBSE schools under scanner as police launch probe against fake affiliations

Many fake CBSE schools have allegedly popped across Pune, with local reports suggesting that the number goes up to 600 of them running without a CBSE approved NOC.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Pune: No objection certificates (NOCs) of CBSE schools across Pune in Maharashtra will be cross verified, according to Maharashtra Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, to see if they are functioning under the board without the necessary permission, according to the Indian Express.

CBSE affiliation is being provided to these schools allegedly under a racket with them having no proper infrastructure or facilities. Sunanda Wakhare, education officer at the Department of Secondary Education of the Pune Zilla Parishad, filed an FIR in the matter.

Though earlier the scanner resulted in three fake CBSE schools being found out, the attention is now on 666 other such schools across Maharashtra.

