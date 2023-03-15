 Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 8 to remain closed amid rising H3N2 virus spread
Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 8 to remain closed amid rising H3N2 virus spread

Puducherry: Schools for class 1 to 8 to remain closed amid rising H3N2 virus spread

Puducherry Education minister, A Namassivayam has announced the closure of all schools in the Union Territory from tomorrow till March 26. The 10 day school holiday has been announced in the wake of spread of H3N2 virus.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam | ANI

Chennai: Puducherry administration has announced the closure of all schools from March 16 to 26 amidts a rise in H3N2 virus cases. The schools for classes 1 to 8 in Puducherry will remain closed for next 10 days starting tomorrow. The decision was taken following reports of children falling sick owing to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza.

ANI Tweeted, "All schools in Puducherry to remain closed from 16th to 26th March in wake of spread of H3N2 virus: Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam"

article-image

H3N2 virus cases is rapidly increasing in India. As per the data shared by Union Health Ministry, India has reported 451 cases of the H3N2 virus between January 2 and March 5.

The first death from the H3N2 influenza virus was reported in Karnataka's Hassan district where an 82-year-old man died due to the H3N2 virus. So far, around 7 deaths have been reported due to the virus.

Puducherry reported around 79 cases of influenza, belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype till March 11.

article-image

