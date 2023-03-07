Puducherry: Holiday for schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on March 7, on the occasion of Masi Magam Festival

Puducherry: As per the notice issued by the Union territory, all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal towns will remain closed today owing to the Masi Magam festival.
"It is informed that 7.3.2023 (tuesday) is declared as holiday for all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on account of Masi Magam festival." an official notice stated that was released by the Government of Puducherry.
"However, the HSC Public Practical Exams (for Class 11 and 12 students) will be conducted as per the schedule," the notice stated.
As per the tourmyindia.com, Masi Magam is a Tamil festival which is majorly celebrated by Tamilians in Pondicherry. Celebrated during the Tamil month of “Masi”, during the Makam Nakshatra, the festival’s date usually falls around February or March. Usually, Makam Nakshatra coincides with full moon day but that is not always the case.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)