PSPCL Announces 2500 Assistant Lineman Positions, Online Applications Open

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is set to kick off the online application process for the Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023 on December 26. Aspiring candidates can access the application forms on the official PSPCL website, pspcl.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2500 positions for Assistant Linemen, and the registration window is slated to remain open from December 26, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

Candidates are urged to thoroughly review eligibility criteria and accompanying instructions before completing the registration process. The selection procedure for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023 includes a written exam, followed by an interview and a physical examination. The written test will assess subject knowledge in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Mathematics, and General Knowledge.

Educational qualifications for the role include holding a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the Lineman Trade and completion of Class 10 or its equivalent. Candidates with higher education, such as a degree or diploma in electrical engineering, will be considered only if they also possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate in the lineman trade.

To apply for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023, interested individuals can follow these steps:

Visit the official PSPCL website at pspcl.in.

Click on the link for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023 available on the homepage.

Register and provide all necessary details in the application form.

Upload required documents, including a photo and signature.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and print the application form for future reference.