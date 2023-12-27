 Watch Viral Video: Employee Attacks Employer With Knife Over Job Termination In Pimpri-Chinchwad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWatch Viral Video: Employee Attacks Employer With Knife Over Job Termination In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Watch Viral Video: Employee Attacks Employer With Knife Over Job Termination In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Onlookers at the scene attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, but the knife attack heightened concerns among bystanders

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Watch Viral Video: Employee Attacks Employer With Knife Over Job Termination In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

A violent altercation between an employer and his employee unfolded on Monday night in Pimpri-Chinchwad, culminating in a knife attack on a busy street. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Digambar Shivaji Gaikwad, works as a driver for Shivappa Adagale. The altercation reportedly arose from Shivappa's decision to terminate Digambar's employment. The confrontation took place on the road, where both individuals engaged in a physical fight.

Eyewitnesses stated that the two individuals, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a heated argument. Digambar, aware of his impending job loss, refused to surrender the vehicle and its key, escalating the disagreement. Subsequently, Digambar brandished a knife and attacked Shivappa, leaving him injured and bleeding.

Onlookers at the scene attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, but the knife attack heightened concerns among bystanders. Quick action by the Hinjewadi police resulted in the immediate arrest of Digambar. The injured Shivappa was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The police have pressed criminal charges against Digambar, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Read Also
Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Could Be BJP's Candidate? Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Sanjog Waghere? Former Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP Chief Who Has Now Joined Shiv Sena UBT

Who Is Sanjog Waghere? Former Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP Chief Who Has Now Joined Shiv Sena UBT

Pune: Major Disaster Averted in Vimannagar As Fire Brigade Douses Blaze After Explosion Of 10...

Pune: Major Disaster Averted in Vimannagar As Fire Brigade Douses Blaze After Explosion Of 10...

Pune Weather Update: Punekars Gear Up For A Chilly Start To 2024

Pune Weather Update: Punekars Gear Up For A Chilly Start To 2024

New Year 2024: Will Pune Police Utilise Breath Analysers This Year Amidst Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns?

New Year 2024: Will Pune Police Utilise Breath Analysers This Year Amidst Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns?

Pune's Road Infrastructure Criticised As Video Of Blind Woman Goes Viral: 'How Is She Supposed To...

Pune's Road Infrastructure Criticised As Video Of Blind Woman Goes Viral: 'How Is She Supposed To...