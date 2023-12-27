Watch Viral Video: Employee Attacks Employer With Knife Over Job Termination In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

A violent altercation between an employer and his employee unfolded on Monday night in Pimpri-Chinchwad, culminating in a knife attack on a busy street. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Digambar Shivaji Gaikwad, works as a driver for Shivappa Adagale. The altercation reportedly arose from Shivappa's decision to terminate Digambar's employment. The confrontation took place on the road, where both individuals engaged in a physical fight.

Eyewitnesses stated that the two individuals, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a heated argument. Digambar, aware of his impending job loss, refused to surrender the vehicle and its key, escalating the disagreement. Subsequently, Digambar brandished a knife and attacked Shivappa, leaving him injured and bleeding.

Onlookers at the scene attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, but the knife attack heightened concerns among bystanders. Quick action by the Hinjewadi police resulted in the immediate arrest of Digambar. The injured Shivappa was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The police have pressed criminal charges against Digambar, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.