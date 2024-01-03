PSEB Releases Board Exam Schedule For Classes 5, 8, 10, And 12, Direct Link Inside | File photo

The schedule for students in Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 are now available. The official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has uploaded the yearly board examination schedule. To view the complete schedule, students can go to pseb.ac.in, the PSEB's official website. The exam will be administered by the board in a single shift.

According to the information, the Class 10 board exam will be administered by PSEB from February 13 to March 5. The dates of the class 12 board exams are set for February 13 till March 30. The Class 5 examination will take place from March 7 to March 14, 2024, and the Class 8 examination from March 7 to March 27.

Click here to check and download the PSEB annual exams.

Steps to view the schedule

Go to pseb.ac.in, the PSEB's official website.

Students can click the News/Press Release section on the homepage.

The screen will change to a new page.

Go to the "Datesheet for 5th, 8th, 10th & 12th Examination, February/March 2024" link and click it.

The PDF file will open on a new page that appears on the screen.

For future reference, students can review and download the datesheet.