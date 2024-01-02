IGNOU Exam 2024: Registration For B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D Closes Tomorrow at ignou.ac.in | File

The registration process for the IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 will close on January 3, 2024. Candidates can submit their applications for the B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D entrance test through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The registration link will be deactivated at 5 pm tomorrow.

Candidates will have to pay late fees of ₹200/- to apply for Ph.D (For July 2023 Session), B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed (for January, 2024 session). To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

The entrance examination will be held on January 7, 2024 across various exam centers in the country.

The duration of the exam is 2.30 hours.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Entrance Test 2024:

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Then on the homepage, click on the “Extension of last date for Submission of Online Application Form for Entrance Test of Ph.D. (For July 2023 Session), B.Sc. Nursing & B. Ed. (For January 2024 Session”

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the required degree link.

Register and proceed with the application.

Once done, click on submit.

Login to the account and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.