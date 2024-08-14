PSEB Class 8, 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2024 Announced; Direct Link To Check Inside | Representative picture

The PSEB supplementary exam 2024 results for Classes 8, 10, and 12 have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), located in Mohali. The PSEB Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams of 2024 took place from July 4 to July 19.

By going to the official website, pseb.ac.in, students who took part in the Punjab Board compartment exams can view and obtain the PSEB 2024 supplementary results.

Eligibility Criteria

To pass the PSEB Class 10, 12, and 8 exams, candidates must receive an aggregate score of 33% in each subject individually as well as overall. The roll number or name of the candidate must be entered in order to view the PSEB supplementary results 2024.

How to check?

-Go to pseb.ac.in, the PSEB's official website. Once you're on the website homepage, select the available results tab.

-Select the PSEB 2024 Class 8, 10, or 12 supplemental result link that is active or for which you want to view the results on the tab that appears.

-A login window will open on the screen when you click the link.

-Enter the requested login information here, including your name and roll number.

-Enter and submit the information.

-The screen will show the PSEB 2024 supplementary result.



PSEB Exam 2024



The pass percentage for PSEB Class 10th 2024 was 97.24%. There was a minor decline in comparison to the prior year. Last year, girls passed with a pass rate of 98.11%, while boys passed with a pass percentage of 96.47%.

This year, 93.04% of candidates passed the PSEB Class 12 Board test overall. The passing percentage for girls was 95.74%, while the passing percentage for boys was 90.74%. 2,64,662 pupils out of the 2,84,452 who took the PSEB Class 12 test passed it with success.