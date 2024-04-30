PSEB Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today, Find Direct Link And More Here | (ANI Photo)

The Punjab School Education Board will declare the Class 12 Results today at 4pm. The results will be declared on the official website at pseb.ac.in. As per the board's official announcement, the PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 will be out at 4 pm at a press conference. The board will reveal toppers' list of Science, Arts and Commerce streams, along with pass percentages and other details in the press conference.

Once the results are declared and the result link on the official website is activated, students can check their scorecards at pseb.ac.in.

To check Class 12 results, students need to enter their registration number/roll number and password.

The Punjab board administered the inter exam this year between February 13 to March 30.

As of now, over 3 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their results.

According to media reports, the link for students to check their results will be activated on May 1 while the results will be announced during the Board's press conference today at 4:00 pm.

The results can be checked on the following websites:

pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.nic.in

PSEB Class 12 Results Live: Steps to check the results at the official website Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage at pseb.ac.in, click on the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.

Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Steps to check your PSEB results VIA SMS are given below:

Open a new message on your phone's SMS app.

Enter your roll number in the format "PB12(roll number)."

Send it to 5676750.

The PSEB Class 12 Results will be sent to the same mobile number.

This year, cash prizes are expected to be awarded to Class 12 toppers owing to previous year's trends. The top-scorers in 2022 and 2023 were awarded with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Cash prizes were also awarded to students who secured second and third ranks.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks obtained in Intermediate exam can apply for re-evaluation. The dates of the application process will be announced during the press conference when the results are announced. The option to appear for compartment exams is available as well, which will be conducted by the PSEB at a later date.