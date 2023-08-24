PSEB Announces Mid-Term Exam Dates For Classes 11 and 12; Check The Schedule Here | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has unveiled the mid-term examination dates for students in Classes 11 and 12. The exams are set to commence next month and will cover a range of subjects. The schedule, which spans from September 1 to September 15, reflects a balanced distribution of subjects for both classes.

Candidates can visit the official website pseb.ac.in. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Below is the exam dates and subjects for Class 11 and Class 12:

Class 11:

- September 1: Economics / Chemistry

- September 2: Punjabi (General)

- September 4: Mathematics

- September 5: Environmental Studies

- September 6: Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

- September 8: Biology / MOP / Geography

- September 11: Physics / History / Accountancy

- September 12: Computer Science

- September 13: English (General)

- September 14: Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

- September 15: Political Science / Business Studies

Class 12:

- September 1: Physics / History / Accountancy

- September 2: English (General)

- September 4: Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies

- September 5: Computer Science

- September 6: Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

- September 8: Economics / Chemistry

- September 11: Mathematics

- September 12: Environmental Studies

- September 13: Punjabi (General)

- September 14: Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

- September 15: Geography

The PSEB mid-term exams serve as an essential checkpoint for students, assessing their understanding of various subjects. This schedule aims to provide a structured approach to the examination process for both Class 11 and Class 12 students.

For any further details or updates regarding the examination, students and parents can refer to the official PSEB website and relevant communication channels.

