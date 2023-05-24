PSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; overall pass percent stands at 92.47%

PSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out | ANI (Representational Pic)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the final results of Class 12 board examination 2023.

Punjab board class 12th results are declared today, May 24. Students can check their marks online at pseb.org.

The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result stands at 92.47 per cent.

Pass percentage of girls: 95.14 per cent

Pass percentage of Boys: 90.25 per cent

Pass percentage of Transgenders: 100 per cent

PSEB 12th result 2023 Toppers list

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa has topped the exam by securing 100 per cent marks. She is a student of the Humanities stream.

Shriya Singla scored 99.6 per cent.

Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony in Focal point Ludhiana stood third by getting 99.4 per cent marks.

Punjab board 12th result 2023: School-wise pass percentage

Government schools: 91.86 per cent.

Government aided schools: 91.03 per cent.

Non-government schools: 94.77 per cent.

PSEB earlier held a press conference after which the results were declared.

Class 12 toppers, pass percentage were shared in the press conference.

Punjab board Class 12 exam was held from February 20 to April 20, More than 3 lakhs students appeared in the exam.

Steps to check Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023: