 PSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; overall pass percent stands at 92.47%
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; overall pass percent stands at 92.47%

PSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; overall pass percent stands at 92.47%

Punjab board class 12th results are declared today, May 24. Students can check their marks online at pseb.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
PSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out | ANI (Representational Pic)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the final results of Class 12 board examination 2023.

Punjab board class 12th results are declared today, May 24. Students can check their marks online at pseb.org.

The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result stands at 92.47 per cent.

  • Pass percentage of girls: 95.14 per cent

  • Pass percentage of Boys: 90.25 per cent

  • Pass percentage of Transgenders: 100 per cent

PSEB 12th result 2023 Toppers list

  • Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School of Sardulgarh in Mansa has topped the exam by securing 100 per cent marks. She is a student of the Humanities stream.

  • Shriya Singla scored 99.6 per cent.

  • Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony in Focal point Ludhiana stood third by getting 99.4 per cent marks.

Punjab board 12th result 2023: School-wise pass percentage

Government schools: 91.86 per cent.

Government aided schools: 91.03 per cent.

Non-government schools: 94.77 per cent. 

PSEB earlier held a press conference after which the results were declared.

Class 12 toppers, pass percentage were shared in the press conference. 

Read Also
WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th results declared at wbresults.nic.in, pass percent stands at 89.25%
article-image

Punjab board Class 12 exam was held from February 20 to April 20, More than 3 lakhs students appeared in the exam.

Steps to check Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2023:

  • Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

  • Click on results link and a new page will open.

  • Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page.

  • Enter the required details and click on submit.

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBCHSE HS Results 2023: Subharangshu Sardar tops WB 12th exam with 99.2%

WBCHSE HS Results 2023: Subharangshu Sardar tops WB 12th exam with 99.2%

Cambridge International Education declares IGCSE Results 2023, link here

Cambridge International Education declares IGCSE Results 2023, link here

Maharashtra HSC 2023: Class 12 Results to be out tomorrow at 2 pm! Check details

Maharashtra HSC 2023: Class 12 Results to be out tomorrow at 2 pm! Check details

"Have faith in yourself, own up to your failures," says UPSC 3rd rank holder Uma Harathi

PSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; overall pass percent stands at 92.47%

PSEB Punjab class 12 results 2023 Out at pseb.ac.in; overall pass percent stands at 92.47%