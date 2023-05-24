 WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th results declared at wbresults.nic.in, pass percent stands at 89.25%
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th results declared at wbresults.nic.in, pass percent stands at 89.25%

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th results declared at wbresults.nic.in, pass percent stands at 89.25%

Students can check their West Bengal HS results at the official website at wbresults.nic.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
WBCHSE HS Result 2023 | ANI (Representational)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today, May 24 has announced the West Bengal class 12th result or WB HS results.

Students can check their West Bengal HS results at the official website at wbresults.nic.in

Students can check WB HS result 2023 after 12:30 pm on wbresults.nic.in.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2023:

This year, the WB HS results passing percentage stands at 89.25%.

Subharangshu Sardar has topped Class 12 with 496 or 99.2 per cent marks.

As per an official WBCHSE notice, the original mark sheet, pass certificate and related documents will be distributed among the schools or heads of the institutions on May 31 from 11 am onwards.

This year 87 students have featured in the top 10 rank list, of whom, 18 are from Hooghly district.

West Bengal HS Result 2023

Last year, a total of 88.44 per cent candidates (6,36,875 students) cleared the Class 12 exams, out of which 90.19 per cent were boys and 86.58 per cent were female students.

Read Also
86% qualify in West Bengal Class 10 exam
article-image

West Bengal Class 12 board examination this year was conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2023.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.

WBCHSE WB 12th result 2023: How to check results on wbresults.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in. 

  2. Now, go to Higher Secondary results.

  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth and login.

  4. View your marks sheet online. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th results declared at wbresults.nic.in, pass percent stands at 89.25%

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th results declared at wbresults.nic.in, pass percent stands at 89.25%

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th board to be OUT anytime soon at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th board to be OUT anytime soon at wbresults.nic.in

Braving rough seas to clearing UPSC! Meet Mohammed Husain, dock worker's son from Mumbai slum

Braving rough seas to clearing UPSC! Meet Mohammed Husain, dock worker's son from Mumbai slum

Mumbai News: Thane girl puts UK degree on hold to take UPSC CSE 2022, gets AIR 859

Mumbai News: Thane girl puts UK degree on hold to take UPSC CSE 2022, gets AIR 859

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal class 12 results tomorrow at 12 noon

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal class 12 results tomorrow at 12 noon