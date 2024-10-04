'Proudly Showcasing Research Papers, Not Social Media': Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video Of PhD Scholar Selling Chicken In Chennai; Calls Him 'Incredible, Unique, Indian'

FPJ

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a viral video on Friday featuring an American vlogger and a vendor from Chennai.

Noting the most charming moment from the video, Mahindra shared how the Chennai vendor Rayan, who is also a PhD scholar, “proudly showed the vlogger online research papers he had authored.”

A few months back, an American YouTuber, Christopher Lewis released a video on social media showing off a PhD candidate at a part-time food stall, and it went viral. Social media users praised the seller warmly for his dedication to both education and entrepreneurship.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, praised Rayan's spirit, describing him as “Incredible. Unique. Indian.”

Watch the video here:

This clip went viral a while ago.



An American vlogger discovers a Ph.D candidate running a food stall, part-time.



What struck me as truly special, however, was the end, when he picks up his phone & the vlogger thinks he’s going to show him social media mentions of his… pic.twitter.com/e9zMizTJwG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2024

He noted in his post, “What struck me as truly special, however, was the end, when he picks up his phone & the vlogger thinks he’s going to show him social media mentions of his stall—but instead, he proudly shows him online the research papers he has authored."

Mixed Reactions, take a look at the comments.

“That moment shows the real beauty of India—hard work, humility, and intelligence all together. A person doing important research but still running a food stall with pride. It’s a reminder that success isn’t just about big titles, but about doing everything with passion,” commented a user on the post.

Another user remarked on the resilience of Indians, noting, “This story showcases the incredible resilience of Indians. A PhD candidate running a food stall part-time and proudly sharing his research instead of social media praise speaks volumes about dedication. Truly embodies the spirit of hard work and excellence.”

“YES he is selling food, YES may be the system has let him down, YES such talented individuals should get what they deserve.BUT the best thing is the PRIDE with which Rayan is handling the situation," said another user.

Comments varied, with some celebrating Rayan’s story as inspiring, while others expressed concern, arguing that, “No offense, this is not a great video. It's great he's working, but a PhD should use his skills in research, not just selling food. We've failed to provide him a setting where he can truly apply his education,” wrote another user.

Here's how the US vlogger found this PhD student:

Lewis, who was exploring the streets of Chennai, stumbled upon the student’s humble street food cart while using Google Maps to locate a popular eatery.

Lewis, intrigued by Rayan's Chicken 65 offering, struck up a conversation with him and was stunned to learn that he was not just a street food seller but also a PhD candidate in biotechnology.

The encounter, documented by Lewis, soon went viral when Rayan said, “Google my name, you’ll find my research articles online.”

“$100 Gift for Hard-working Student Selling Chicken 65 in Chennai, India,” the caption of the viral-video shared by Lewis reads.